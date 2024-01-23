Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

PR stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,016,758. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 4.25. Permian Resources has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $758.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Permian Resources will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at $375,331,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $5,364,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,594,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,384,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,916,483 shares of company stock worth $102,558,856 over the last three months. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 1,290.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.