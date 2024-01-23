Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.14% of Balchem worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Stock Down 0.9 %

BCPC stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.98. 12,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,667. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $110.74 and a 52 week high of $150.82.

Balchem Increases Dividend

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Balchem had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $229.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Balchem’s payout ratio is 24.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Balchem Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

