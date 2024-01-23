Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) PT Raised to $36.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

NYSE:FHI traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,190. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $402.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 69.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

