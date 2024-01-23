Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Position Increased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.07% of Tetra Tech worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7,258.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 31.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 101.3% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,244 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Roger R. Argus sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total value of $601,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,232 shares of company stock worth $5,231,987. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.36. 37,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.42. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.19 and a 1-year high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

