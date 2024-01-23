Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Holdings Lifted by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,856,000 after acquiring an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,563,000 after buying an additional 112,060 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,682,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $399,370,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 138.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 181,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,617,000 after buying an additional 105,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at $105,145,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KNSL traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $407.03. 20,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,258. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $353.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.70. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.57 and a twelve month high of $457.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on KNSL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.14.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

