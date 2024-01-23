NewSquare Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 147,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,000. NewSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Frontline at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 71.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 27.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Frontline Stock Performance
NYSE:FRO traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.91. 935,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.19. Frontline plc has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.05.
Frontline Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
