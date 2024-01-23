NewSquare Capital LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,545 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,496.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,043,000 after buying an additional 829,785 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,250,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,857,000 after purchasing an additional 555,612 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,348.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,003,000 after purchasing an additional 546,015 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,699.2% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 485,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,202,000 after purchasing an additional 458,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 311,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,391,000 after purchasing an additional 197,998 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.84. 475,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,344. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $69.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

