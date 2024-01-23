NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 5,210 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Boston Scientific by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 285,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.34. 1,301,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,173,305. The firm has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.68. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

