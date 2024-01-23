NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 997 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 24,925.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Generac by 92,616.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,121,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,109,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,395,000 after buying an additional 475,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Generac by 257.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 495,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,893,000 after buying an additional 357,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $636,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,164,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $636,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,164,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,690. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.55.

Generac stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,684. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.10 and a 200-day moving average of $116.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

