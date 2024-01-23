Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Lowers Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 7.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Teleflex by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 39.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $228.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TFX

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $5.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.94. The company had a trading volume of 21,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,432. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.