V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Holdings Raised by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 97,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 5,060.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,088,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Price Performance

VFC traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190,116. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

