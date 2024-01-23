NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 490 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

NYSE PGR traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.59. The stock had a trading volume of 497,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.10 and a 200 day moving average of $146.99. The stock has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $172.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

