NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 168,471 Shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP)

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,471 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 63,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 40,871 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 803.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of WIP stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $40.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,909. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $43.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (WIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-linked government bonds from non-US developed nations as well as emerging market countries.

