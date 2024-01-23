NewSquare Capital LLC Has $625,000 Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,629 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 49,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OUNZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 384,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,844. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.99. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $20.16.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

