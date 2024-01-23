NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 1,815 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 145.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 27,650 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 161.1% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 18,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 53,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FLTR traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 70,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,172. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $25.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.