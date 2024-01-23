23,000 Shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADTN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 43.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,501 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth about $16,118,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth about $12,352,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,266,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,695,000 after buying an additional 951,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after buying an additional 672,282 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Argus lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

ADTRAN Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 95,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,175. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ADTRAN Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

