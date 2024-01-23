Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $7.15 Million Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.14% of The Ensign Group worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.80.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,585. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $118.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $940.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.53%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

