Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.49. The stock had a trading volume of 674,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,745. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.75.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.