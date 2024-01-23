Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,414,000 after purchasing an additional 83,672 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $107.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,261. The company has a market capitalization of $226.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $108.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

