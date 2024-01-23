Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $11,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,253,000 after buying an additional 608,107 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 96,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,205,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,561,000 after buying an additional 2,203,211 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,691,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,986,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,387,000 after buying an additional 86,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.30. 58,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,914. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.53. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.00. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.01 and a 1-year high of $399.78.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays downgraded MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.09.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

