Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 1,107 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $2,908,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.62. 30,503,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,121,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.72. The company has a market capitalization of $268.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,401.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

