Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 2,410 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Chemed worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHE traded down $4.59 on Tuesday, hitting $599.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,805. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $489.54 and a fifty-two week high of $610.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $581.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.18.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. Chemed’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 9.91%.

CHE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $710,545.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,798,127.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $710,545.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,798,127.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,531 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,105. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

