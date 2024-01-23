Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

BSV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,866. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.72.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

