Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $10.26 Million Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.09% of Penske Automotive Group worth $10,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.40. 14,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.01. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.74 and a twelve month high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.