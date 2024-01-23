Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 114.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,282 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.12% of Packaging Co. of America worth $15,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 33.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.54. 59,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,872. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.74. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $171.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

