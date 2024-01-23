Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 339 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $14,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Enbridge by 1.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 5.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.79. 1,046,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,631,083. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.23%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.