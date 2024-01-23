Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 224 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.5 %

TXN stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568,596. The company has a market cap of $159.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.05.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

