Persistence (XPRT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $505,484.70

Persistence (XPRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Persistence token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a total market cap of $65.12 million and approximately $505,484.70 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Persistence

Persistence’s genesis date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 193,504,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,404,890 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. Persistence’s official message board is blog.persistence.one.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

