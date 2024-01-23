Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Reduced by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,644 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Target by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $140.36 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.62.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

