Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.34% of Nexstar Media Group worth $17,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,753,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.95, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,753,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,808 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.43.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.73. 20,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $217.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.46.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

