Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases New Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $3,797,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $7,926,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $12,145,000. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $2,019,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.