Concordium 24 Hour Volume Hits $426,682.21 (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Concordium has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Concordium has a total market cap of $50.57 million and $426,682.21 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Concordium

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 12,812,880,323 coins and its circulating supply is 9,100,532,954 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

