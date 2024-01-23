Decred 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.84 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.11 or 0.00035988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $222.91 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00131385 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00022867 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004721 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000111 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,802,698 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

