Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 15,092 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.67% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $17,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 225.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 194,783 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 1.8 %

FIBK stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.04. 68,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,169. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $38.26.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $255.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 69.37%.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $284,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,149,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,674,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $32,140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,201.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $284,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,149,700 shares in the company, valued at $32,674,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,033,400 shares of company stock worth $32,998,990 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

