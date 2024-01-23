Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.59% of Insperity worth $21,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 24,876 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 16.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Insperity by 15.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSP stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.34. 10,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,783. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.56 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.35.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.58. Insperity had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 177.45%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,945,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,945,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $400,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,143. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,372. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

