Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,352 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.13% of Avery Dennison worth $19,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at $681,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 120.7% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 11.2% in the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 8.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.4 %

Avery Dennison stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.18. The stock had a trading volume of 58,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,201. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.97. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $158.93 and a one year high of $204.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVY. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.38.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

See Also

