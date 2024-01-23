CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 342,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $18,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,418,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after buying an additional 1,910,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $115,134,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at $99,270,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,613,255 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.62.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,470. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.70. 422,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,846. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $64.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

