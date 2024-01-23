Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Takes $170,000 Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Hercules Capital by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.31.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

NYSE HTGC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 105,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 63.85% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

