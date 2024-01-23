Private Advisor Group LLC Has $15.49 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,773 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,628 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $15,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBER opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.76 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Nomura downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.09.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

