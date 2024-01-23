Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,011 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

NYSE:ELV traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $474.91. The stock had a trading volume of 167,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,925. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $508.78. The company has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $473.71 and a 200 day moving average of $460.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

