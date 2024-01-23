Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Boosts Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.16% of Atmos Energy worth $24,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 177.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.55. 91,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,376. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.65 and a 200-day moving average of $114.33. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.