Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 211.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 556.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $35.53. The stock had a trading volume of 55,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,823. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

