Berger Financial Group Inc Cuts Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after acquiring an additional 560,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $255.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,958. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $259.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.07.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.