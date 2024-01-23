Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 490 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,010. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.17. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.45.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

