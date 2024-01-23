Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 239 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,762 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

