Provident Financial (PROV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) will issue its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Provident Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Provident Financial stock opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.47. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROV. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Provident Financial by 10.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 49,616.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PROV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Provident Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

