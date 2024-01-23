Park National (NYSE:PRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park National had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 24.22%.

Park National Stock Performance

PRK stock opened at $133.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.73. Park National has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Park National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park National

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the second quarter valued at about $333,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Park National by 3.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Park National by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Park National during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Park National by 67.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

