Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,801,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,088,000 after buying an additional 835,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,143,000 after purchasing an additional 135,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,111,000 after acquiring an additional 85,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,963 shares in the last quarter.

IWR opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $78.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

