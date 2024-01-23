Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 242 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,339,879,000 after purchasing an additional 175,765 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,392,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,954,000 after purchasing an additional 508,205 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,062,316,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $86.48 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $114.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

