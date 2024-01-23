Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 24.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share.

GSBC opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

